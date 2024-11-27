Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro believes his side has 'graduated' in the Caf Champions League after an impressive victory over CR Belouizdad - 'We managed to be a brave team'
The Spanish coach sees the victory as a significant step forward in his team’s style of play and their integration into continental football.
- Nkota shines with two first-half goals
- Pirates secure vital away win in Algeria
- Confidence grows ahead of Stellenbosch showdown in the league