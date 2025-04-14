Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro embracing final chapter with the Buccaneers as he aims to end his historic tenure on a high with more silverware - 'We have to go until the end with victories'
With three trophies on the line, this season could be a defining chapter in Bucs' history under Spaniard Jose Riveiro's impressive leadership.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pirates chasing historic trophy haul
- Riveiro eyes perfect farewell
- Soweto Derby final intensifies pressure