Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gives a cold shoulder on new jersey insisting 'we would have loved to play with our black' against Magesi
Inspiration behind the design
Orlando Pirates have recently unveiled their unique third jersey for the ongoing Premier Soccer League campaign.
It has a combination of white, black colours with pink logos as the design is inspired by Soweto's iconic Orlando Towers.
When was it unveiled?
The Soweto giants unveiled the jersey on Tuesday night in the Carling Knockout quarter-final game against Magesi.
The Buccaneers claimed a 2-1 win to eliminate the holders from the annual competition.
However, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had mixed reactions regarding the design and the colours used.
Ouaddou opens up on the new kit
“I think it’s beautiful, but the colour, I think we would have loved to play with our black, but yeah," he told the media.
Massive coming Pirates' way
Pirates have a daunting task on Saturday as they play the defending Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.
A win will take them to 21 points, the same as Masandawana, who have played two games more.