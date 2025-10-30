+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, October 2025
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gives a cold shoulder on new jersey insisting 'we would have loved to play with our black' against Magesi

The Soweto giants have unveiled their third kit, which they are using in the ongoing campaign across all competitions. They used the new jersey in the midweek assignment against Dikwena Tsa Meetse in the domestic competition, where they did well to seal their semi-final ticket.

  Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates

    Inspiration behind the design

    Orlando Pirates have recently unveiled their unique third jersey for the ongoing Premier Soccer League campaign.
    It has a combination of white, black colours with pink logos as the design is inspired by Soweto's iconic Orlando Towers.

  Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025

    When was it unveiled?

    The Soweto giants unveiled the jersey on Tuesday night in the Carling Knockout quarter-final game against Magesi.

    The Buccaneers claimed a 2-1 win to eliminate the holders from the annual competition.

    However, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had mixed reactions regarding the design and the colours used. 

  Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, October 2025

    Ouaddou opens up on the new kit

    “I think it’s beautiful, but the colour, I think we would have loved to play with our black, but yeah," he told the media.

    Pirates have a daunting task on Saturday as they play the defending Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

    A win will take them to 21 points, the same as Masandawana, who have played two games more.