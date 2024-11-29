Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela raves about Mohau Nkota & Relebohile Mofokeng rise - 'You have to give credit to the coaches'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCR. Mofokeng

The two youngsters have been massive for the Sea Robbers across all competitions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Nkota made his Bucs debut this season
  • Mofokeng was introduced late 2022/23 edition
  • The two have been phenomenal for Bucs
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱