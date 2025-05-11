'Orlando Pirates can score a lot of goals!' Miguel Cardoso cautions Mamelodi Sundowns players as coach warns PSL Golden Boot-chasing Lucas Ribeiro & Iqraam Rayners - 'We work as a team and not individuals'
As Masandawana forwards chase the Golden Boot, the former Esperance tactician says he does not care who scores so long as they win as a team.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cardoso cautious despite Downs' form
- Pirates have games in hand
- Sundowns need a point to claim title