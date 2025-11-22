Orlando Pirates back on track, extending lead to five points at the top of the log standings as Kaizer Chiefs celebrate three successive victories to stay in contention
- Backpagepix
Pirates bounce back after Soweto Derby disappointment
After the sting of last weekend’s defeat to arch‑rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates entered their clash with Richards Bay carrying a single, uncompromising objective: to reclaim momentum and secure maximum points.
The Buccaneers played with intent from the outset and just moments before the halftime whistle, Seth Green broke the deadlock with a well‑timed strike that handed his side a crucial 1‑0 advantage. That goal not only shifted the balance of the contest but also forced Richards Bay into a rethink as they headed into the second half chasing the game.
Pirates, however, refused to ease off. Their persistence and control eventually paid dividends late in the second half when they doubled their tally, effectively extinguishing any hopes of a comeback. The victory was more than just three points; it was a statement of resilience and ambition.
By stretching their lead at the summit to five points, the Sea Robbers tightened the screws at the summit of the log standings, while simultaneously piling pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, who sit in second and third place, respectively.
Green in fine form for the Buccaneers
At just 21 years of age, Seth Green has quickly emerged as one of Pirates’ most exciting young talents since making his return to the club. Earlier this year, the attacking prospect was sent out on loan to Upington City.
That spell away seems to have paid dividends, as Green has carried his confidence back into the Buccaneers’ setup and wasted little time in making an impact. His scoring touch has been nothing short of impressive, finding the back of the net four times in his last four outings.
- Backpagepix
Chiefs secure three wins in a row
Kaizer Chiefs arrived at their clash with Chippa United brimming with confidence after successive victories over Polokwane City and arch‑rivals Pirates, determined to extend their winning streak to three.
Yet the Eastern Cape outfit refused to roll over, matching Amakhosi stride for stride in the opening half. The Chilli Boys found their breakthrough through the in‑form Asanele Bonani, whose strike ensured the sides went into the interval deadlocked at 1‑1 and left Chiefs with plenty to ponder during the halftime team talk.
The response after the break was emphatic. Chiefs returned to the pitch with renewed fire and unleashed a ruthless attacking display that overwhelmed Chippa United. Four unanswered goals followed in a blistering second‑half performance, sealing a commanding 5‑1 triumph, their most dominant win of the campaign. Thulani Mabaso and Manqoba Ozoemena concluded with a brace apiece, while Kamogelo Malefo chipped in with a well‑taken finish. The victory propelled Amakhosi into third place on the table, though they remain eight points adrift of leaders Pirates, keeping the pressure firmly on as the title race intensifies.
- Backpage
What comes next?
With both Pirates and Chiefs collecting maximum points in their latest fixtures, the spotlight now shifts to Sundowns, who remain firmly in the chase.
The side from Tshwane currently sitting second on the table and will be eager to respond when they welcome Polokwane City to Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, 23 November.
For Sundowns, the mission is clear: nothing less than victory will suffice as they aim to trim the five‑point deficit at the summit and keep the pressure alive in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested title race.