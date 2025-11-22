Orlando Pirates back on track, extending lead to five points at the top of the log standings as Kaizer Chiefs celebrate three successive victories to stay in contention

After the sting of last weekend’s defeat to arch‑rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates entered their clash with Richards Bay carrying a single, uncompromising objective: to reclaim momentum and secure maximum points.

The Buccaneers played with intent from the outset and just moments before the halftime whistle, Seth Green broke the deadlock with a well‑timed strike that handed his side a crucial 1‑0 advantage. That goal not only shifted the balance of the contest but also forced Richards Bay into a rethink as they headed into the second half chasing the game.

Pirates, however, refused to ease off. Their persistence and control eventually paid dividends late in the second half when they doubled their tally, effectively extinguishing any hopes of a comeback. The victory was more than just three points; it was a statement of resilience and ambition.

By stretching their lead at the summit to five points, the Sea Robbers tightened the screws at the summit of the log standings, while simultaneously piling pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, who sit in second and third place, respectively.