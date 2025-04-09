Mohamed Saliiu Bangoura of MC Alger challenged by Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando PiratesBackpage
'Orlando Pirates are the weakest team in the Caf Champions League semi-finals, but Arsenal should learn how to defend from Bucs before taking on Real Madrid! MC Alger were robbed! - Fans

The Sea Robbers held tight to a win secured in the first leg to ensure they are among the remaining sides contesting Africa's top clubs' gong.

Orlando Pirates' dream of winning a second Caf Champions League trophy is very much alive after eliminating MC Alger to proceed to the semi-final.

The Bucs were propelled to the last four after a 1-0 win away and a goalless draw in the second leg.

The Sea Robbers' season looks very promising as they are in the race to win not only the continental trophy but also the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup.

After booking their place in the semi-final, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

