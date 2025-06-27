'Orlando Pirates are not serious, Mamelodi Sundowns are going to win the league again! Bucs won't be second this season with these new players; Mofokeng's father is the problem' - Fans

The Buccaneers have brought in new faces hoping to have a better campaign despite the exit of Jose Riveiro to Al Ahly.

Orlando Pirates recently unveiled seven new faces to strengthen the squad in their bid to offer stiff challenge in the competitions they will take part in next season.

The players are meant to increase competition in the team and ensure everyone delivers to put the Soweto giants in a better position to win silverware.

Relebohile Mofokeng is one of the players who will be under stiff competition, but the majority of the fans insist it will be a tough assignment.

Article continues below

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.