Orlando Pirates 2024/25 season review: From hope of a quadruple to the disappointment of Jose Riveiro abandoning ship

The season was an emotional rollercoaster for Pirates fans after being well placed to clean sweep four trophies to losing it all at the end.

The 2024/25 season will be etched in the memories of Orlando Pirates fans for a long time to come. At the start of the campaign, the Sea Robbers were filled with optimism and anticipation, buoyed by their promising pre-season performances in Spain, their trophy cabinet filled with the previous season's domestic cups and a belief that finally they had the squad and the technical team to challenge perennial PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates boasted a squad with a mixture of youthful exuberance and experienced campaigners, and had a promising start to the just-ended season; however, as the campaign progressed, the team's fortunes ebbed and flowed, leaving fans grappling with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

From thrilling victories to disheartening defeats, Pirates' journey in the 2024/25 season was a true test of the team’s character. The Soweto giants had a flying start to the season after winning seven successive league matches, a feat that was achieved by the Buccaneers for the first time since the formation of the PSL, and then retained the MTN8 trophy in October 2024.

While Pirates fought for every other trophy on offer, they lost the most prized competitions, the Nedbank Cup, the league title and the CAF Champions League in a three-week period that saw their season end in bitter disappointment.

GOAL takes a closer look at the highs and lows of Pirates in the last season.