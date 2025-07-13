Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye reveals what Monnapule Saleng told him after leaving Orlando Pirates - 'He’s excited to come back home and help the team'
Despite being frozen out at Bucs for several months, the PSL newcomers are hopeful that the 27-year-old forward is going to give them what they expect from him.
- Saleng loaned out
- Confirmation came after speculation on his future mounted
- Orbit College is happy for Saleng's return
