The Soweto giants were undone by the Natal Rich Boys last weekend in the country's top-flight competition.

Kaizer Chiefs played Richards Bay on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League fixture staged at King Zwelithini Stadium, a match the hosts won 2-0.

However, the second goal - by Yanela Mbuthuma, was controversial since the scorer scored from an offside position.

The Glamour Boys fans feel their team has been undone severally by the officials.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.