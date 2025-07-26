Fawaaz Basadien, StellenboschStellenbosch FC
Celine Abrahams

Official! Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
F. Basadien
Stellenbosch FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
South Africa

The quality left-back has been brought in to bolster the Brazilians’ defensive unit, as they look ahead to another busy campaign.

  • Sundowns bolster squad
  • They announce Basadien
  • He is the club’s first signing for 25/26

