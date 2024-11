The South Africa coach is looking for a player who can fill in the voice left by the injured Masandawana skipper.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is injured and will miss Bafana Bafana's upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

But South Africa coach Hugo Broos is convinced Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi is capable of replacing Zwane.

Fans have come out to react to Broos' opinion and GOAL runs through some of the comments.