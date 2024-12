The Soweto giants lost their first PSL match of the season and it happened in their own backyard on Sunday.

Stellenbosch FC beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium.

It was the Buccaneers' first league defeat of the season and it ended their seven-match winning streak.

Naturally, it is a result that attracted massive interest from fans and GOAL takes a look at some of the comments.