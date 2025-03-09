No Soweto Derby! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoid each other in Nedbank Cup semi-final draw

The draw for the last-four round was conducted on Sunday evening after the match between Gallants and City.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs secured their spots in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Pirates needed penalties to edge past SuperSport United, while Chiefs defeated Stellenbosch in Gqeberha.

One quarter-final clash remains, as Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Sekhukhune United was postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

Article continues below

GOAL brings you the details of how the draw of the semi-final that took place and who will be playing at home of the Nedbank Cup.