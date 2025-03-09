No Soweto Derby! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoid each other in Nedbank Cup semi-final draw

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs secured their spots in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.
Pirates needed penalties to edge past SuperSport United, while Chiefs defeated Stellenbosch in Gqeberha.
One quarter-final clash remains, as Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Sekhukhune United was postponed due to a scheduling conflict.
GOAL brings you the details of how the draw of the semi-final that took place and who will be playing at home of the Nedbank Cup.