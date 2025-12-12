No Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Sipho Mbule, no problem! Abdeslam Ouaddou adds exciting youngsters to Orlando Pirates squad ahead of Carling Cup clash against All Stars
Youngsters included
Relebohile Mofokeng, who scored the goal that handed Orlando Pirates the Carling Knockout trophy, will not be available for their game against All-Stars in the Carling Black Label Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Sipho Mbule and Oswin Appollis will also not be available for the Sea Robbers since they are in the Bafana camp.
However, that may not be a problem for coach Ouaddou, who has travelled to Durban with a somewhat new-looking squad.
In the team, 18-year-old Tshepo Mhlambi is there, and he could start as Pirates look for another glory in the season. Simphiwe Masilela and the DDC captain Lebo Mohlala, have also landed in Durban.
Given how they have performed so far in the DDC campaign, Ouaddou could be convinced to start the youngsters.
After 13 games, Pirates lead the DDC standings with 31 points after 10 wins, and Mamelodi Sundowns are second, not far away, as they have 29 points from the same number of games.
Who else is in Pirates team?
Reserve team head coach Roscoe Krieling is also among the figures in the Pirates fraternity who travelled.
Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs dominate All-Stars squad
In what is expected to be a tightly fought showdown, Premier Soccer League players from Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were voted into the team.
All-Stars starting XI: Brandon Petersen, Thulani Mabaso, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Naledi Hlongwane (Kaizer Chiefs), Marcelo Allende, Vincent Sithole, Thabo Nkabinde, and Arthur Sales (Mamelodi Sundowns), Keabetswe Khonyane (Siwelele FC), Sikhosonke Langa (Sekhukhune United), and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Marumo Gallants).
Bench: Naphtali Mokoena, Aden McCarthy, Paseka Mako, Manqoba Ozoemena, Pheko Phago, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Pule Mmodi, and Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Nuno Santos and Bennet Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Bande Gumede and Adrian Dippenaar (AmaZulu FC).
Petersen ready for Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who was not included in the Bafana Bafana AFCON squad, is looking forward to the game against Bucs.
“Firstly, I was very disappointed that we exited the Carling Knockout early. It is a trophy that we obviously wanted to fight for and win,” Petersen told the club's website.
“But I think the Carling All-Stars is a great initiative. In the past, it has helped, especially the younger players taking that step up. Like last year, some of our Diski boys played, and it helped them adjust to the Premiership.
"I am looking forward to the game and excited to play alongside our young up-and-coming players," he added.
“Also, our fans have supported us through everything, and the players who were voted in are humbled. It is a privilege to be there, and we want to thank them for their belief in us, and we will do our best to represent them.”
Sheppard explains importance of Carling Black Label Cup
Kaizer Chiefs reserves assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has welcomed the Carling Black Label Cup opportunity for the Amakhosi players voted into the squad.
“This is a great opportunity for the boys to showcase themselves. Mfundo has already scored in this tournament. If you look back at Naledi [Hlongwane], he had only one goal in six months, and after scoring two goals in the Carling, he went on to score 13 in three months," Sheppard said, as per IOL.
“It’s a chance for them to show their quality against our archrivals. When opportunities like this come, it’s up to them to take them and demonstrate their abilities. Hopefully, it will open doors for more players to break into the first team.
“They have to compete against the players already there. They’re going up against top professionals with huge experience. For young players, timing is everything. When the opportunity comes, it’s about how prepared you are," he concluded.