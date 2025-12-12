No Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Sipho Mbule, no problem! Abdeslam Ouaddou adds exciting youngsters to Orlando Pirates squad ahead of Carling Cup clash against All Stars

Relebohile Mofokeng, who scored the goal that handed Orlando Pirates the Carling Knockout trophy, will not be available for their game against All-Stars in the Carling Black Label Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Sipho Mbule and Oswin Appollis will also not be available for the Sea Robbers since they are in the Bafana camp.

However, that may not be a problem for coach Ouaddou, who has travelled to Durban with a somewhat new-looking squad.

In the team, 18-year-old Tshepo Mhlambi is there, and he could start as Pirates look for another glory in the season. Simphiwe Masilela and the DDC captain Lebo Mohlala, have also landed in Durban.

Given how they have performed so far in the DDC campaign, Ouaddou could be convinced to start the youngsters.

After 13 games, Pirates lead the DDC standings with 31 points after 10 wins, and Mamelodi Sundowns are second, not far away, as they have 29 points from the same number of games.