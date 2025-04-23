Nkosingiphile Ngcobo admits to Kaizer Chiefs 'struggling mentally' but is confident Amakhosi are 'more than capable of challenging for top honours' - 'We have faith in our technical team'
The versatile midfielder is convinced the Glamour Boys have the needed quality to deliver once they get their consistency.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amakhosi have a talented squad
- Nabi was appointed to help in rebuilding
- Amakhosi have been disappointing in the PSL