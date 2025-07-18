Njabulo Blom makes shock move in Asia! Bafana Bafana star links up with 2.1m tall English striker Kyle Hudlin at Vietnamese champions after leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Thep Xanh Nam Dinh F.C on FacebookCeline AbrahamsNjabulo Blom makes shock move in Asia! Bafana Bafana star links up with 2.1m tall English striker Kyle Hudlin at Vietnamese champions after leaving Kaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. BlomSt. Louis CityMajor League SoccerK. HudlinSouth AfricaThe South African completed his season-long loan with Amakhosi at the end of the 2024-25 campaign and is now set for his next move. Blom’s loan ends at ChiefsHe returns to MLS side St Louis City The Bafana star has been revealed at new clubFollow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱Article continues belowWhich PSL team has done the best business in the transfer window?Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesMamelodi SundownsStellenbosch FCSekhukhuneOther18236 Votes