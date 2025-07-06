Nigeria vs Tunisia WAFCON Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Super Falcons will open their campaign against Les Aigles Feminines as both aim to start on a positive footing by winning their first game.

Pre-tournament favourite Nigeria will begin their Group B Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a game against Tunisia on Sunday, at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Super Falcons are the most successful side in the history of WAFCON - nine times winners - and a good start against Tunisia is what they hope to get.

Although they are the most successful nation in the tournament, Nigeria last won the trophy in 2018, and top of their target is to advance further and win it again.

For Tunisia, this is their third WAFCON appearance, having made their debut in 2008. In their last appearance, which came in 2022, they reached the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Nigeria and Tunisia, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.