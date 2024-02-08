‘Been working on my Scouse accent!’ - NFL legend & Burnley Co-owner JJ Watt teases Jamie Carragher ahead of CBS appearance for Clarets’ clash at Liverpool

‘Been working on my Scouse accent!’ - NFL legend & Burnley Co-owner JJ Watt teases Jamie Carragher ahead of CBS appearance for Clarets’ clash at LiverpoolJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesPremier LeagueBurnleyLiverpoolJames CarragherLiverpool vs BurnleyNFL Legend and Burnley co-owner JJ Watt teased CBS pundit Jamie Carragher over his accent ahead of a cameo on-air this weekend.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWatt set to fill in for Carragher on CBS show at weekendEx-NFL star takes shot at former RedBurnley looking to upset Liverpool in Prem clash