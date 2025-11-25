Next Mzansi superstar? Borussia Dortmund product tipped for greatness after impressive Mamelodi Sundowns performance and 'very soon, he will be playing for Bafana Bafana'

Heric has looked back at how his former student has struggled and developed, and he is convinced Matthews is ripe to play for Bafana.

"Very soon, he will be playing for Bafana Bafana. He is coming there. For certain things to happen, they need time," Heric told KickOff.

"He had a very difficult time during his time there at Ajax, and when he signed a contract with Borussia Dortmund, I was very, very happy, to be honest. And most of all, he went as a free agent. For any coach, it means a lot for sure when one of your youngsters progresses," the tactician added.

“But when he signed for Dortmund, I had already left Ajax. The management of Ajax didn't see potential in him."

His decision to return to the country after a failed stint with the former Bundesliga champions has been termed the best move. Heric states that a return home is not a regression in Matthews' career.

"But eventually, a call came from Borussia Dortmund. He had a trial there, and he made it. It's a tremendous way he made it," Heric explained.

"By coming back to South Africa, it doesn't mean he has regressed. Actually, by doing that, he has progressed. Because I don't think the league in Sweden is better than our league here at all. There’s no way."