Next Mzansi superstar? Borussia Dortmund product tipped for greatness after impressive Mamelodi Sundowns performance and 'very soon, he will be playing for Bafana Bafana'
Promising progress
Former Ajax Cape Town coach Vladislav Heric worked with Tashreeq Matthews during his development stages and has revealed he is happy with the forward's progress.
His promising performances have come after failing to break into Borussia Dortmund's first team. The 24-year-old was on the books of the Bundesliga side from November 2018 until November 2020, and he only featured for their youth teams.
In 2019, he was sent on loan twice: to Jong Utrecht of the Netherlands before another such stint with Helsingborgs IF of Sweden. After he was released by Dortmund, he signed for Varbergs BoIS before a move to IK Sirius.
Matthews, a product of the now-relegated Cape Town Spurs, joined Masandawana in January 2024 from Sirius and is already a Premier Soccer League winner.
'Bafana, he is coming'
Heric has looked back at how his former student has struggled and developed, and he is convinced Matthews is ripe to play for Bafana.
"Very soon, he will be playing for Bafana Bafana. He is coming there. For certain things to happen, they need time," Heric told KickOff.
"He had a very difficult time during his time there at Ajax, and when he signed a contract with Borussia Dortmund, I was very, very happy, to be honest. And most of all, he went as a free agent. For any coach, it means a lot for sure when one of your youngsters progresses," the tactician added.
“But when he signed for Dortmund, I had already left Ajax. The management of Ajax didn't see potential in him."
His decision to return to the country after a failed stint with the former Bundesliga champions has been termed the best move. Heric states that a return home is not a regression in Matthews' career.
"But eventually, a call came from Borussia Dortmund. He had a trial there, and he made it. It's a tremendous way he made it," Heric explained.
"By coming back to South Africa, it doesn't mean he has regressed. Actually, by doing that, he has progressed. Because I don't think the league in Sweden is better than our league here at all. There’s no way."
Downs best for Matthews
Heric also said the decision for Matthews to join Masandawana was the best, and he believes Sundowns is the best club for him.
“I think here he has found himself in a very good club. Sundowns, I believe, are the most organised club in the country, apart from their financial strength. And Matthews lives a very healthy life. I'm glad he seized the opportunity to join Sundowns, and now he is doing really well. He is an intelligent player," he said.
Although he has been tipped as the next star for Bafana, Hugo Broos has once again snubbed him when the tactician named his preliminary squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
His teammates, Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Malibongwe Khoza, Fawaaz Basadien, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Iqraam Rayners, and Themba Zwane, have been included.
Race for more titles
After bagging his first PSL title, the Cape Town-born player is expected to play a key role as Downs chase more trophies in the 2025/26 campaign.
The Tshwane giants are keen to keep their PSL dominance going, although the Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, are expected to give them a run for their money again.
Masandawana have been very convincing in their CAF Champions League campaign and took charge of Group C after beating Saint-Eloi Lupopo on Saturday. Matthews was part of the squad that hunted and got the three points against the DR Congo outfit.