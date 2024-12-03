Has in-form Khanyisa Mayo issued a come-and-get-me plea to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of January transfer window? - CR Belouizdad striker reveals promise he made to his father - 'I wish I could finish what you have started, to go play for Amakhosi'
The 26-year-old wants to fullfill his father's wish and don the gold and black of Amakhosi who are known to be hunting for a new striker.
- Mayo shines for CR Belouizdad in Algeria
- Dreams of completing father's legacy at Chiefs
- Focus on Caf Champions League success