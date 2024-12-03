Khanyisa Mayo, CR Belouizdad, September 2024Backpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Has in-form Khanyisa Mayo issued a come-and-get-me plea to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of January transfer window? - CR Belouizdad striker reveals promise he made to his father - 'I wish I could finish what you have started, to go play for Amakhosi'

South AfricaK. MayoCAF Champions LeagueCR BelouizdadStade d'Abidjan vs CR BelouizdadStade d'AbidjanH. BroosKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FC

The 26-year-old wants to fullfill his father's wish and don the gold and black of Amakhosi who are known to be hunting for a new striker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mayo shines for CR Belouizdad in Algeria
  • Dreams of completing father's legacy at Chiefs
  • Focus on Caf Champions League success
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱