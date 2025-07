The Soweto giants are gearing up for the forthcoming campaign where they want to make a statement domestically and abroad.

Kaizer Chiefs have launched their new jerseys for the forthcoming 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign.

The new kit has received several reactions far and wide, with the majority of football lovers loving the design.

However, some feel the club should be working hard to have a competitive squad and not just to market for revenue.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.