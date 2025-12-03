New face 'Haaland' scoops Golden Boot award after scoring 'goals with ease' for Mamelodi Sundowns as Orlando Pirates edge closer to securing left-footed defender's services after Mbekezeli Mbokazi exit
Sundowns starlet runs riot
Cape Town Spurs striker Angus Moss, who is nicknamed Haaland, emerged as the 2025 Ubungani Cup top scorer, scooping the Golden Boot award.
In a show of brilliance, Moss helped Mamelodi Sundowns score 20 goals in just four games, showing how easily he found the back of the net in the nationwide competition, but the 17-year-old is yet to sign for the Tshwane giants.
“Angus has been training with Sundowns for a few weeks. At this stage nothing has been finalised,” Simons of 5sSports told iDiski Times.
Meanwhile, Pirates' Cruze Rheeder was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, while Tebogo Makhalanyane of the University of Johannesburg was named the Player of the Tournament.
Pirates emerged as the winners of the 2025 Ubungani Cup edition.
Bucs closer to signing defender?
As the Soweto giants, who recently lost Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Chicago Fire, savour their victory in the 2025 Ubungani Cup, the Sea Robbers are understood to be edging closer to signing a new defender.
Pirates are interested in signing Reece Braithwaite from Cape Town Spurs, but the Urban Warriors are keen to fight and keep the youngster.
It is reported that the defender and Cape Town Spurs could be set for a showdown at the Premier Soccer League Dispute Resolution Chamber as the player hopes to seal the move to the Soweto giants, against the wishes of the club.
Since their relegation to the ABC Motsepe League, the Urban Warriors have fought to keep some of their top stars. After losing Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman to Kaizer Chiefs and Liam Bern to AmaZulu, it seems a similar fate awaits them in regard to Braithwaite.
Defender keen on Bucs transfer
Braithwaite, 20, is understood to be keen on a move to Pirates and is said to have trained with their DDC team for weeks now, with the hope of sealing a move as soon as possible.
Following on the precedent set by the ruling on Velebayi, Bern, and Baartman, Braithwaite is seeking to leave Cape Town Spurs as a free agent.
Reports indicate that the Buccaneers are desperate to sign the defender, as he is viewed as the long-term successor to the Namibian international, Deon Hotto.
Hotto, one of the Pirates' most consistent utility players, is turning 36 next year, and this has forced the club to look for his possible replacement in earnest.
However, Spurs are reluctant to let Braithwaite leave, as they argue he has a running contract with them. The relegated side used the same argument against Bern, Velebayi, and Baartman, but they lost when the three were declared as free agents.
Through his legal team, Braithwaite is understood to have demanded clearance by Spurs within a week, or he will proceed to the DRC for the determination of the matter.
Spurs' stance
Spurs Chief Executive Officer Alexi Efstathiou is adamant that the defender cannot join Pirates, claiming that the player has not returned to training, which is an obligation under his contract.
The club's official also claimed Braithwaite has been paid even though he has not shown up for training.
“Reece didn’t come to training. He took two months’ worth of salary knowing he wasn’t returning, and those salaries haven’t been paid back," the CEO is quoted as saying by FARPost.
“It would be a sign of good faith, wouldn’t it? It’s always the club that’s blamed, never the players,” he said. “All the players took their salaries knowing they wouldn’t come back. Some have refunded the money; some haven’t.
“His agent must sort it out. His agent is Lance Davids; he is the lawyer. He must get the clearance the same way the others did,” Efstathiou concluded.
Braithwaite has been training with the Pirates' DDC side, which is currently doing well in the 2025/26 season.
After 13 games, the Bucs top the standings with 31 points, two more points than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Sea Robbers will take on AmaZulu on December 11 before another game against Marumo Gallants on December 17.