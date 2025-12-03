New face 'Haaland' scoops Golden Boot award after scoring 'goals with ease' for Mamelodi Sundowns as Orlando Pirates edge closer to securing left-footed defender's services after Mbekezeli Mbokazi exit

Cape Town Spurs striker Angus Moss, who is nicknamed Haaland, emerged as the 2025 Ubungani Cup top scorer, scooping the Golden Boot award.

In a show of brilliance, Moss helped Mamelodi Sundowns score 20 goals in just four games, showing how easily he found the back of the net in the nationwide competition, but the 17-year-old is yet to sign for the Tshwane giants.

“Angus has been training with Sundowns for a few weeks. At this stage nothing has been finalised,” Simons of 5sSports told iDiski Times.

Meanwhile, Pirates' Cruze Rheeder was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament, while Tebogo Makhalanyane of the University of Johannesburg was named the Player of the Tournament.

Pirates emerged as the winners of the 2025 Ubungani Cup edition.