Nedbank Cup or top 8? Kaizer Chiefs legend tells Amakhosi where their priority should be - 'What is important now is to be remembered as the group of players who ended the club's 10-year trophy drought'
The retired defender explains why a successful domestic campaign is more important than finishing among the top eight clubs in the league.
- Lifa Gqosha praises Chiefs despite Chippa draw
- Says league position does not matter
- Believes Amakhosi are in building phase
