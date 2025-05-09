Nedbank Cup final: Does Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs have what it takes to break Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates?

The 2025 Nedbank Cup final isn’t just another high-stakes showdown, it’s a battle of belief, a war of wills and a test of tactical nerve.

Kaizer Chiefs, one of the country’s most storied football institutions, stand on the brink of what could be their first piece of silverware in over a decade. But standing in their way is a red-hot Orlando Pirates side under the astute leadership of Jose Riveiro, who are chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Nedbank Cup title.

The numbers don’t lie. Amakhosi have lost the last five matches against their arch-rivals, twice already under Nasreddine Nabi’s reign. But, the question looms large: is this finally the day the Glamour Boys rewrite their script?

Here, GOAL sets the stage for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby showdown, where pride, passion and a coveted piece of silverware are all on the line.

