Amakhosi and the Buccaneers could meet in Durban in February 2025 and this has sparked a debate on social media.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is pushing to have February's Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates played at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

This traditional fixture is scheduled for FNB Stadium and it will be the first of this season on February 1.

Fans react to the possibility of this fixture being played in Durban and GOAL runs through some of the comments.