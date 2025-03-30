Nasreddine Nabi skating on thin ice as Kaizer Chiefs woes continue with top-four hopes slowly fading & relegation candidates edge closer to Soweto giants

The Glamour boys are enduring a tough time in the 2024-25 season under the guidance of Nasreddine Nabi.

The Glamour boys are enduring a tough time in the 2024-25 season under the guidance of Nasreddine Nabi.

The Tunisian has been tasked with turning the fortunes of the Soweto giants around, but things are not going according to plan right now.

They recently fell to another disappointing defeat, falling to Golden Arrows in the PSL at the weekend, with the setback set to pile the pressure on Nabi.

Article continues below

Despite dominating large spells of the match, Amakhosi once again fell victim to their own defensive frailties, undone by a well-organised Arrows side.

As things stand, Chiefs are eighth on the PSL table with 29 points from 23 matches, having suffered 10 losses, five draws and eight wins.

Here, GOAL looks at what is currently going wrong in Naturena and what Nabi can do to turn things around and get the ship sailing in the right direction.