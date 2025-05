It was a football jamboree at FNB Stadium where the Soweto traditional giants were clashing and the match lived up to its billing.

Orlando Pirates came back from behind to beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a Soweto Derby showdown on Saturday.

The result saw second-placed Buccaneers ramping up pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns while Chies continue struggling for a top eight finish.

Fans had a lot to say about Saturday's match and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.