Nabi, Duba and Cele GFX GOAL
Kiplagat Sang

Nasreddine Nabi reveals two Kaizer Chiefs stars who insisted on playing against Mamelodi Sundowns despite carrying injuries - 'Big mentality and sacrifice from Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika, and I have to thank them'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsChippa United vs Kaizer ChiefsChippa UnitedKaizer Chiefs vs Marumo GallantsMarumo GallantsKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesCupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahly SCMamelodi Sundowns FCAl Ahly SCCAF Champions LeagueN. NabiZ. KwinikaEdmilson Dove

The Tunisian coach says he was moved by the players who showed big mentality and sacrifice when Chiefs faced a crucial challenge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs emerged victorious
  • Nabi thanks duo for readiness despite fitness concerns
  • Reveals integration plans of youngsters to senior side
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱