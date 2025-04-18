Nasreddine Nabi reveals two Kaizer Chiefs stars who insisted on playing against Mamelodi Sundowns despite carrying injuries - 'Big mentality and sacrifice from Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika, and I have to thank them'
The Tunisian coach says he was moved by the players who showed big mentality and sacrifice when Chiefs faced a crucial challenge.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Chiefs emerged victorious
- Nabi thanks duo for readiness despite fitness concerns
- Reveals integration plans of youngsters to senior side
🟢📱