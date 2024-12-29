Nasreddine Nabi reveals his big concern despite Kaizer Chiefs' win as Soweto giants 'played with fear' and Kwanele Kopo rues Chippa United' 'worst' performance this season
The Glamour Boys and Chilli Boys clashed in Durban in a match which produced one goal and their respective coaches have reacted to the result.
- Chiefs beat Chippa in PSL match
- Nabi reveals his concern despite a win
- Kopo bashes his players for failing to win