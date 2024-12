The Soweto giants continue to struggle even after the Tunisian tactician arrived with promise of turning things around.

Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 to Polokwane City in a Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

It was a result which saw the Soweto giants stay out of the top-eight on the PSL table and complicated their bid for the title.

GOAL takes a look at how fans responded to Chiefs' defeat.