Nasreddine Nabi blames congested fixtures for Kaizer Chiefs woes despite Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns facing a worse situation - 'There is not really much you can work on when you play every three days'
The Soweto giants are not showing any signs of improvement under the Tunisian tactician and he finds excuses for their struggles.
- Chiefs lost to Richards Bay
- It further complicated their season
- Nabi finds an excuse for their struggles