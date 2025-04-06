Nasreddine Nabi beginning to sound like a broken record amid continued Kaizer Chiefs struggles

Amakhosi’s struggles just won’t let up, despite the Tunisian’s best efforts since taking charge at the beginning of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs, under the tutelage of Nasreddine Nabi, are not finding the right gear in the 2024-25 season, and fans are growing impatient.

When the former AS FAR Rabat mentor was recruited, there was plenty of hope and optimism from the supporters, but that is slowly evaporating.

Nabi was given the tough job of trying to awaken a giant that had been sleeping for nearly a decade, a task that even the best of coaches would have found daunting.

Nevertheless, the ex-Young Africans coach seems to have the backing of his management and is likely to be given time to turn things around.

Chiefs have suffered more defeats than they have wins so far this season, something that doesn’t make great reading for Nabi.

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at some of Nabi’s frustrations this season with the Tunisian quickly running out of time to win back the hearts of the Amakhosi faithful.