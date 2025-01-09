Nasreddine Nabi asks Kaizer Chiefs fans not to get 'over-excited' after Stellenbosch FC win and warns of 'people who push the agenda as they don't want the club to succeed'
The Soweto giants recorded their first win in 2025 when they beat Stellenbosch but their coach does not want that to spark celebrations.
- Chiefs beat Stellies 2-1 in a comeback PSL victory
- The result lifted Amakhosi to fifth on the table
- Nabi warns against fans getting too excited