'I don't even know him!' - Nantes owner shuts down 'bullsh*t' report Trent Alexander-Arnold is planning £84m bid to buy Ligue 1 club T. Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Premier League Nantes Ligue 1

Nantes owner and president Waldemar Kita has shot down claims that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is planning to buy the Ligue 1 side.