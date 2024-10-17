Nasreddine Nabi and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Nabi challenged to seek an alternative instead of over-relying on Kaizer Chiefs' 'Messi' - 'He must have similar players'

Knockout CupSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer League

The Tunisian tactician has been challenged to find an alternative to the South American to avoid inconveniences in future.

  • Sirino joined Chiefs a couple of months ago
  • The 33-year-old has made an immediate impact
  • Nabi advised on how to handle Sirino
