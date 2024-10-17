Nabi challenged to seek an alternative instead of over-relying on Kaizer Chiefs' 'Messi' - 'He must have similar players'

BackpageSeth WillisNabi challenged to seek an alternative instead of over-relying on Kaizer Chiefs' 'Messi' - 'He must have similar players'Knockout CupSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueThe Tunisian tactician has been challenged to find an alternative to the South American to avoid inconveniences in future.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSirino joined Chiefs a couple of months agoThe 33-year-old has made an immediate impactNabi advised on how to handle SirinoFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below