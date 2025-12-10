MTN8 and Carling Knockout champion Mbekezeli Mbokazi believes Orlando Pirates' winning energy' can carry Bafana Bafana at 2025 AFCON as Hugo Broos' side seek continental glory

Orlando Pirates have been the most in-form team, arguably, in South Africa's domestic football in the ongoing 2025/26 campaign.

Since making his senior debut in March, Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been a hit, which contributed to him becoming the youngest-ever Bucs assistant captain in the history of the club.

With Nkosinathi Sibisi struggling for game time, Mbokazi has been leading his teammates on the pitch, even against tougher opponents.

His winning mentality inspired the Sea Robbers to win the MTN8 and, most recently, the Carling Knockout after beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the final.

In the Premier Soccer League, Pirates have won nine games, drawn once, and lost twice, which puts them top of the table with 28 points, two more than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.

This explains why Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included nine players from the Soweto giants in his team to compete for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.