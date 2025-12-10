MTN8 and Carling Knockout champion Mbekezeli Mbokazi believes Orlando Pirates' winning energy' can carry Bafana Bafana at 2025 AFCON as Hugo Broos' side seek continental glory
Mbokazi and Pirates' exploits in South Africa
Orlando Pirates have been the most in-form team, arguably, in South Africa's domestic football in the ongoing 2025/26 campaign.
Since making his senior debut in March, Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been a hit, which contributed to him becoming the youngest-ever Bucs assistant captain in the history of the club.
With Nkosinathi Sibisi struggling for game time, Mbokazi has been leading his teammates on the pitch, even against tougher opponents.
His winning mentality inspired the Sea Robbers to win the MTN8 and, most recently, the Carling Knockout after beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the final.
In the Premier Soccer League, Pirates have won nine games, drawn once, and lost twice, which puts them top of the table with 28 points, two more than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.
This explains why Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos included nine players from the Soweto giants in his team to compete for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.
How will Pirates dictate Bafana Bafana's game at AFCON?
Mbokazi is now convinced the Buccaneers players in the national team will play a vital role in helping the country win AFCON glory for the second time in their history.
“What I can say as we are heading into the AFCON is that there’s a lot of us coming from this club and we will be arriving with this winning energy,” Mbokazi told SABC TV.
“Our spirits are high, and it can be able to rub off on the rest of the players in the squad, and we win everything. Nothing is impossible if we are united and fighting.
“What I can say to the coaches is thank you for trusting me and giving me an opportunity," he continued.
"There is nothing else I can say because I do not even have anything big to show them my appreciation.
“But me saying thank you for giving me a chance and trusting me makes me happy," Mbokazi further stated.
Mbokazi vows to continue supporting Bucs
The game against Marumo Gallants was Mbokazi's final club fixture on Mzansi soil before joining his new team, Chicago Fire, in the Major League Soccer.
“I want to start by just being grateful for the [Carling Knockout win] win on Saturday,” he continued.
“It’s not easy for me to leave, but because it’s work, there’s not much I can do. What I can say to the team is that I wish them all the best for the rest of the season and everything they will come up against.
“I don’t have much to say but all the best to the team," the South Africa international added.
"I still love the team, and I will always love it. This team elevated me to who I am today I just wish them well.
“What I will miss the most about the team is the good people who made me feel at home and the Cups we have won. But they will continue making me happy because I will continue supporting them," Mbokazi concluded.
Mbokazi's challenges
At AFCON, Mbokazi will have to show his maturity in the game when he comes up against experienced players who have been competing in the best leagues from around the world.
In the group stages alone he will come face to face with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush when South Africa take on Egypt in their second group match.
However, the main challenge will be making an impression in America with his new team so he stays in Hugo Broos' thinking when it comes to World Cup selection in mid-2026.