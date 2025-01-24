Mshishi free to sign for club of his choice! Mamelodi Sundowns urged to make BIG decision regarding Themba Zwane with five months left on his contract - 'He’s not getting any younger'
The Masandawana skipper is the longest-serving player in the current squad at at Chloorkop, followed by goalkeeper Denis Onyango.
- Zwane has been with Downs since Jan 2011
- Mshishi is now in the final six months of his contract
- He is free to sign pre-contract with any club
