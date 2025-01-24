Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2025Mamelodi Sundowns
Michael Madyira

Mshishi free to sign for club of his choice! Mamelodi Sundowns urged to make BIG decision regarding Themba Zwane with five months left on his contract - 'He’s not getting any younger'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sibanye Golden StarsSibanye Golden StarsCupT. Zwane

The Masandawana skipper is the longest-serving player in the current squad at at Chloorkop, followed by goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

  • Zwane has been with Downs since Jan 2011
  • Mshishi is now in the final six months of his contract
  • He is free to sign pre-contract with any club
