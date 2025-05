This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Monterrey confirm Domènec Torrent as new head coach ahead of Club World Cup Liga MX D. Torrent Monterrey Torrent is expected to arrive in Nuevo León this Saturday and will be officially presented to the media on Sunday. Rayados are scheduled to report back for preseason on May 26

Their CWC debut set for June 17 against Inter Milan

They'll face River Plate on June 21 and Urawa on the 25th.