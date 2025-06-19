Monnapule Saleng, Orlando Pirates' outcast as PSL giants plan trip to Spain, will Bafana Bafana star move to a new team or kiss and make up with the Buccaneers?

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule heads into pre-season with a dark cloud as PSL giants have not make clear pronouncement on his future.

Monnapule Saleng’s prolonged absence from the pitch has become one of the most frustrating mysteries in South African football, especially for the Orlando Pirates faithful.

Once a key figure for the Buccaneers and a rising star in the national setup, his continued sidelining is now more than just a club issue - it’s threatening his place in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. With every match that he missed in the past local season, his chances of featuring in the continental showpiece fade.

If Pirates have no intention of using him, they owe it to both the player and the game to release him and allow him to move on. Keeping him in limbo serves no purpose but to waste talent and stall a promising career. GOAL zooms into Saleng's situation.