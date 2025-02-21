Monnapule Saleng South Africa Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Monnapule Saleng and Terrence Mashego named in Bafana Bafana squad as Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players headline Helman Mkhalelele's side ahead of Egypt matches

M. Saleng, T. Mashego, N. Maema, J. February

A squad dominated by players who are on the books of the Buccaneers and Masandawana was announced on Friday night.

  • Salenge and Mashego make Bafana squad
  • SA to face Egypt home and away
  • The winner advances to Chan qualifiers second round
Next matches