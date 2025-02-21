Monnapule Saleng and Terrence Mashego named in Bafana Bafana squad as Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players headline Helman Mkhalelele's side ahead of Egypt matches
A squad dominated by players who are on the books of the Buccaneers and Masandawana was announced on Friday night.
- Salenge and Mashego make Bafana squad
- SA to face Egypt home and away
- The winner advances to Chan qualifiers second round