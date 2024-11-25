Molefi Ntseki lands first job after disastrous Kaizer Chiefs spell as former Bafana Bafana mentor is appointed Marumo Gallants Technical Director - 'I’m looking forward to working hard'
The former South African senior national team coach has returned to the PSL after departing Kaizer Chiefs on a sour note.
- Ntseki joins Marumo Gallants as Technical Director
- Bahlabane Ba Ntwa struggle in relegation zone with four points
- Carling Knockout Cup semi-finalists seek revival