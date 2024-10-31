Lucas Ribeiro and Romain Folz, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mngqithi unhappy with 'emotional' Ribeiro despite his Mamelodi Sundowns' goals - 'It’s a big concern for us'

The Masandawana tactician is not impressed with the conduct of his attacker in recent competitive matches.

  • Ribeiro has been a factor at Downs
  • He has six goals already this season
  • Mngqithi unhappy with his star
