‘Mkhalele will turn Bafana Bafana into Orlando Pirates; No Kaizer Chiefs player will ever play in the national team if Helman is head coach! Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy and Rhulani Mokwena are far better than him’ - Fans

The 73‑year‑old Belgian’s five‑year contract is due to expire at the end of June 2026, and the former Club Brugge coach has opted to bring to an end his long and decorated career in management. His departure will place the spotlight firmly on the South African Football Association, which must identify a successor with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to begin shortly after next year’s World Cup.

Among the names in contention is Broos’ trusted assistant, Helman Mkhalele, who has already taken steps to strengthen his credentials by enrolling for the CAF A Coaching License, hosted by the Lesotho Football Association. This move significantly boosts his chances of being considered for the role.

Here, GOAL explores how the local football community has reacted to the looming vacancy and the possibility of Mkhalele stepping into the hot seat.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱