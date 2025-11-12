+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Helman Mkhalele, Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

‘Mkhalele will turn Bafana Bafana into Orlando Pirates; No Kaizer Chiefs player will ever play in the national team if Helman is head coach! Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy and Rhulani Mokwena are far better than him’ - Fans

South Africa’s current head coach, Hugo Broos, is set to retire from professional coaching after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. His departure will mark the end of his tenure with Bafana Bafana, closing a defining chapter and opening the door for the search for a new tactician to guide the national team forward.

The 73‑year‑old Belgian’s five‑year contract is due to expire at the end of June 2026, and the former Club Brugge coach has opted to bring to an end his long and decorated career in management. His departure will place the spotlight firmly on the South African Football Association, which must identify a successor with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set to begin shortly after next year’s World Cup.  

Among the names in contention is Broos’ trusted assistant, Helman Mkhalele, who has already taken steps to strengthen his credentials by enrolling for the CAF A Coaching License, hosted by the Lesotho Football Association. This move significantly boosts his chances of being considered for the role.

Here, GOAL explores how the local football community has reacted to the looming vacancy and the possibility of Mkhalele stepping into the hot seat.

  • Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Bafana will turn into Pirates

    This one will turn Bafana Bafana into Orlando Pirates. Good for him to have the CAF A Coaching License, so he can coach his beloved team with peace. - Papzo Black Miracle 

  • Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mkhalele needs more experience

    I think he needs club level experience first before he can dream of coaching national teams. You climb a tree from the bottom, not from the top. - Lesetja Thaba 

  • Benni McCarthy, KenyaBackpage

    Other candidates available for the job

    I don’t have anything against Helman, but can anyone tell me that they have seen him coaching? Where has he coached and which team because he was given a team during COSAFA and he failed? We have at least three candidates for the job 1 - Benni McCarthy 2 - Pitso Mosimane and 3 - Rhulani Mokwena, not ruling out Gavin Hunt. - Sazi Ndlovu 

  • Helman Mkhalele, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Give Midnight Express a chance

    I think he is the right person for the job. He has been with the boys for long now ,and the experience that he has gained from Hugo Broos is enough. Let's give him a chance. - Dennis Mashele 

  • Hugo Broos and Danny JordaanBackpage

    No guarantees at SAFA

    Good move for the licence. But, there is no guarantee that he will replace the headmaster when he leaves. It does not work like that. - Thabo Moheane 

  • Hugo Broos, Helman Mkhalele & Grant Johnson, Bafana Bafana, September 2022Backpagepix

    Not always a good idea to give it to the assistant

    I have seen such stories before whereby the assistant coach takes over and it never went right. - Kgetjebe Morena 

  • Helman Mkhalele, Bafaba Bafana, June 2021Backpagepix

    He can go and coach Pirates

    He is dreaming! The likes of Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy and Rhulani Mokwena are far better than him. He better go and coach Pirates. - Ntata Molefi 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs players won’t get another chance

    No Kaizer Chiefs player will ever play in the national team if Helman is head coach! - Sakhile Ngwenya 

  • Helman Mkhalele - Bafana BafanaGetty Images

    The best for the job

    The perfect candidate! He has been part of Bafana Bafana's greatest sides ever, as a player he won the AFCON and now as an assistant he's part of the best Bafana Bafana team this generation has ever seen and he's recommended by ‘Rick Flair’ himself. - Lungile Nkxoyi 

  • Helman Mkhalele, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Assistant coach is his role

    Mkhalele was born to be an assistant… finish and klaar! - Dan Mao 