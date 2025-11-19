Getty
'A lot of misunderstanding' - Leonardo lifts lid on Lionel Messi's 'difficult' two-year spell at PSG
Messi-PSG relationship never worked
In the summer of 2021, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi convinced Messi to join the club after his exit from Barca.
Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar formed the most glamorous attacking trio in European football at that time. However, the star-studded PSG side did not click. Messi helped deliver back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, but was unable to inspire them beyond the Champions League round of 16.
Messi individually had several problems at the club, including a breakdown in his relationship with the fans in Paris, and that ultimately led to the Argentina legend leaving the Parc des Princes to join the David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami.
Leonardo lifts lid on Messi's time at PSG
Leonardo, who served as PSG's sporting director from 2019 to 2022, was one of the key figures who worked behind the scenes to bring in Messi to the club.
Now, almost two-and-a-half years after Messi's departure, Leonardo has opened up on the Argentine's struggles in Paris. He told RMC Sport: "Messi wanted to stay at Barça, but from the moment Barcelona couldn’t keep him, PSG was the first choice. After that, there was a lot of misunderstanding. It was difficult for him. He had been in the same place for 20 years, and then you moved. Saying he wasn’t happy is a way of defending himself. There was the elimination at Real Madrid [in the 2021-22 Champions League]; it was complicated."
Rafinha on why Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trio never worked
Speaking on the Charla Podcast last month, ex-PSG and Brazil midfielder Rafinha explained why the Messi era never worked out, as he said: "During pre-season, in the first training session where everyone was present, I said, 'This can’t possibly work'. Let’s start with the goalkeeper: Keylor Navas or Donnarumma. Whoever doesn’t play will be furious. There will be arguments, discussions with the coach. "In defence: Marquinhos, the starter, no one will replace him, [Presnel] Kimpembe, PSG idol, and Sergio Ramos. The three best full-backs for each. In the attack, [Angel] Di María, Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi. Who do you take off? Di María, for his weight within the team, and even then, he’s not a player you can take off. It can’t work. For a coach, it’s impossible. They were the best team in the world in terms of players, names, but at the same time, difficult to manage. I wasn’t playing, so I was watching."
How is it going for Messi?
After winning the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024, Messi and Inter Miami are now eyeing their maiden MLS Cup title. After finishing the regular season as the top scorer with 34 goals, Messi is now hoping to lead his team to the ultimate prize. Regarding his future with Herons, Messi signed a new contract with the club last month, which has extended his stay in Florida until 2028.
Messi still holds Barcelona in his heart, though. He recently paid a surprise visit to the newly renovated Camp Nou and shared the images on social media, alongside an emotional caption: "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to."
