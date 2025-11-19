'A lot of misunderstanding' - Leonardo lifts lid on Lionel Messi's 'difficult' two-year spell at PSG

In the summer of 2021, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi convinced Messi to join the club after his exit from Barca.

Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar formed the most glamorous attacking trio in European football at that time. However, the star-studded PSG side did not click. Messi helped deliver back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, but was unable to inspire them beyond the Champions League round of 16.

Messi individually had several problems at the club, including a breakdown in his relationship with the fans in Paris, and that ultimately led to the Argentina legend leaving the Parc des Princes to join the David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami.