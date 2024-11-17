Lungelo Nguse, Golden ArrowsBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mike Makaab opens up on future of reported Kaizer Chiefs transfer target from Golden Arrows as PSL January window approaches

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards BayLamontville Golden Arrows

The 25-year-old is in his second season at Abafana Bes'thende and is said to have attracted the interest of the Soweto giants.

  • Nguse has been linked with Chiefs
  • This is despite not being a prolific striker for Arrows
  • His agent comments on the player's future
