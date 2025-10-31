Miguel Cardoso reveals deep concern 'Mamelodi Sundowns like fair play, and like to play good football' over choice to host Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

"You know, in terms of safety reasons, Lucas Moripe Stadium is not the best venue to host a big match like this one,” Cardoso told the media.

“I feel that’s why the game was changed to Loftus. I hope it doesn’t rain because if it does rain, believe me, it will be a horrible pitch to play football on because the pitch at Lucas will be changed pretty soon or at least have a big intervention," he added.

“We didn’t like to play the match against Pirates on a pitch like we did last season. Don’t think that we like those kinds of things, because we don’t.

“We like fair play, and we like to play good football. If you ask my players where they want to play, they will tell you they don’t want to play on a pitch that doesn’t allow them to play football.”