Miguel Cardoso reveals deep concern 'Mamelodi Sundowns like fair play, and like to play good football' over choice to host Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Cardoso concerned
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed concern that if it rains, Loftus Versfeld Stadium will not be suitable to host Orlando Pirates.
Masandawana are set to welcome the Sea Robbers for a blockbuster Premier Soccer League game. As anticipation for the game builds, one concern has been identified: the state of the pitch if it is going to rain before the game.
'I hope it doesn’t rain'
"You know, in terms of safety reasons, Lucas Moripe Stadium is not the best venue to host a big match like this one,” Cardoso told the media.
“I feel that’s why the game was changed to Loftus. I hope it doesn’t rain because if it does rain, believe me, it will be a horrible pitch to play football on because the pitch at Lucas will be changed pretty soon or at least have a big intervention," he added.
“We didn’t like to play the match against Pirates on a pitch like we did last season. Don’t think that we like those kinds of things, because we don’t.
“We like fair play, and we like to play good football. If you ask my players where they want to play, they will tell you they don’t want to play on a pitch that doesn’t allow them to play football.”
Mokoena's absence
Apart from the possible state of the pitch, Cardoso is also scratching his head because he is going to miss his midfield maestro, Teboho Mokoena.
The Bafana Bafana star is set to serve a one-match ban after he received a fourth yellow card this season. This came when he was booked in the Carling Knockout Cup loss against Marumo Gallants in Round 16.
High-stakes encounter
Pirates and Sundowns are meeting for the first time in the league this season, and there is everything to fight for. Both are seen as potential title contenders, and points from this game are set to play a crucial deciding factor in the title race.
Their first encounter this season was in the MTN8 semi-final when Pirates won and went on to defend the cup. In the PSL standings, Sudnows are at the top with 21 points, while Bucs are third with 18 points, further highlighting how crucial the Saturday game is.