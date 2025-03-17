Miguel Cardoso.Backpage.
Michael Madyira

Miguel Cardoso on what the defeat by Orlando Pirates will force them to do in their next PSL match as title race becomes tight - 'We will play it like it’s the last one of our lives'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Masandawana and the Buccaneers are promising a photo finish in this bid to be crowned Premier Soccer League champions.

  • Pirates beat Sundowns on Sunday
  • That opened up the title race
  • Cardoso comments on what that could mean going forward
