Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2025.BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Miguel Cardoso not pleased with number of goals Mamelodi Sundowns scored against Mpheni Home Defenders as Phuravhathu Vhutshilo laments 'giveaway' goals in Nedbank Cup clash - 'We should have scored more'

CupPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Mpheni Home DefendersMamelodi Sundowns FCMpheni Home DefendersM. CardosoT. MatthewsMarumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Downs were made to sweat to book a place in the last eight as they only to scored two goals against the lower division club.

  • Sundowns made to sweat by Home Defenders
  • But Masandawana progressed to the Nedbank Cup last eight
  • Matthews was sent off after receiving two yellow cards
