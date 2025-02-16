Miguel Cardoso not pleased with number of goals Mamelodi Sundowns scored against Mpheni Home Defenders as Phuravhathu Vhutshilo laments 'giveaway' goals in Nedbank Cup clash - 'We should have scored more'
Downs were made to sweat to book a place in the last eight as they only to scored two goals against the lower division club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sundowns made to sweat by Home Defenders
- But Masandawana progressed to the Nedbank Cup last eight
- Matthews was sent off after receiving two yellow cards